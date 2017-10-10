Prince William Board approves new targeted industries study

WOODBRIDGE — New high-paying jobs in Woodbridge appear to far and few between.

“I don’t think we’ve announced new jobs, at least since I’ve been a supervisor,” said Prince William County Woodbridge District Supervisor Frank Principi, who’s been in office since 2008.

His comments come on the heels of an approval of a new $125,000 study that will help economic development officials in his county determine what types of businesses should be pursued, and ultimately lured to the county.

County leaders have an ambitious goal of increasing the amount of commercial tax revenue it collects to 35 percent, up from 14 percent currently.

The targeted industry study would identify new business objectives the county is not focused on, said Prince William County Economic Development Director Jeffery Kaczmarek.

The majority of small federal contractors have offices in eastern Prince William County, while larger corporations have invested in space at the county’s Innovation Park just outside Manassas.

“I agree with you wholeheartedly with you, Mr. Principi,” said Potomac District Supervisor Maureen Caddigan. “I have not seen the benefit for the eastern end of the county.”

Kaczmarek assured Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland that this new study would have a geographical component that would help identify which target industries would do well in individual portions of the county.

Right now, the county targets life sciences and biotechnology, information technology, federal agencies and corporate facilities, and specialized logistics and supply chain industries.