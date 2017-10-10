News Marsteller ‘evacuated as a precaution due to the fire alarm and smoky haze’
From an email:
Marsteller MS, 14000 Sudley Manor Dr., Bristow, has been evacuated as a precaution due to the fire alarm and smoky haze in building. The Fire Department is responding. All are safe. Please check website for updates, https://marstellerms.pwcs.edu/.
Updated 12:45 p.m.
Staff and students have returned to the building at Marsteller Middle School following a precautionary evacuation. Normal activities have resumed. The alarm was triggered by smoke from a copy machine, which was removed from the building by the Fire Department.
Photo: Marsteller Middle School PTO
