Marsteller ‘evacuated as a precaution due to the fire alarm and smoky haze’

From an email:

Marsteller MS, 14000 Sudley Manor Dr., Bristow, has been evacuated as a precaution due to the fire alarm and smoky haze in building. The Fire Department is responding. All are safe. Please check website for updates, https://marstellerms.pwcs.edu/ .

Updated 12:45 p.m.

Staff and students have returned to the building at Marsteller Middle School following a precautionary evacuation. Normal activities have resumed. The alarm was triggered by smoke from a copy machine, which was removed from the building by the Fire Department.