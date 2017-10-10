From an email:

We have expanded our DTQ Little League . Originally, prior to expansion, our boundary covered north of Garrisonville Rd (in Stafford County), including Aquia Harbour.

The existing schools that are already in our boundary before expansion include:

Kate Walter Barrett E.S.

Moncure E.S.

Widewater E.S.

Heim M.S.

With our expansion southward into Stafford County, we have added the following schools within our new boundary line:

Anthony Burns E.S.

Garrisonville E.S.

Hampton Oaks E.S.

Margaret Brent E.S.

Park Ridge E.S.

Rock Hill E.S.

Stafford E.S.

Winding Creek E.S.

H.H. Poole M.S.

Stafford M.S.

Rodney E. Thompson M.S.

A.G. Wright M.S.

Brooke Point H.S.

Colonial Forge H.S.

Mountain View H.S.

North Stafford H.S.

We expanded our boundary line because most of Stafford County doesn’t have a Little League Charter and our league is the closest if kids want to play Little League. Compared to other Little Leagues in the Northern Virginia area, ours is relatively small.

We will be able to create more teams for increased variety and competition. We’ll have a larger pool of parents to volunteer for various facets of the league such as filling Board positions, increasing ideas, and becoming managers/coaches. We’ll increase our competitiveness in post-season play-All-Stars and Fun Tournament. We’ll increase our revenue to purchase new equipment.