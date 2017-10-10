News ‘Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Woodbridge will hold its Grand Opening on Saturday, October 21’
From an email:
The signs are up on the outside of the building, donations are coming in and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Woodbridge will hold its Grand Opening on Saturday, October 21.
The new, 20,000 square foot home improvement store and donation center is located in the former Food Lion site at the corner of Minnieville Road and the Prince William Parkway, next to BJs.
The Habitat ReStore accepts building materials, tools, furniture and home décor as donations from members of the community. The donor receives a tax donation acknowledgment to use when they are filing their taxes.=
The donated merchandise is sold to the public at 40%-90% off retail prices. The constantly changing inventory offers deals for bargain shoppers, do-it-yourselfers, and treasure hunters.
Habitat for Humanity uses the funds raised through the ReStore in its homeownership and home repair programs to create safe and secure places for families to grow, be healthy and thrive.
The Woodbridge store is a second ReStore location for Habitat for Humanity Prince William County. Habitat’s first ReStore has been in operation since 2004 and is located at 10159 Hastings Drive in Manassas.
The Woodbridge ReStore will stock all of the same items that shoppers have come to expect at the Manassas store. The Manassas ReStore will also be open during the Grand Opening on Saturday, October 21.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
It’s Fall Jubilee weekend in Manassas
October 6, 2017
SNVMC President Kathie Johnson on how Potomac Hospital, now Sentara, is ‘45 years new’
October 5, 2017
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: The Beginning
September 28, 2017
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017