From an email:

The signs are up on the outside of the building, donations are coming in and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Woodbridge will hold its Grand Opening on Saturday, October 21.

The new, 20,000 square foot home improvement store and donation center is located in the former Food Lion site at the corner of Minnieville Road and the Prince William Parkway, next to BJs.

The Habitat ReStore accepts building materials, tools, furniture and home décor as donations from members of the community. The donor receives a tax donation acknowledgment to use when they are filing their taxes.=

The donated merchandise is sold to the public at 40%-90% off retail prices. The constantly changing inventory offers deals for bargain shoppers, do-it-yourselfers, and treasure hunters.

Habitat for Humanity uses the funds raised through the ReStore in its homeownership and home repair programs to create safe and secure places for families to grow, be healthy and thrive.

The Woodbridge store is a second ReStore location for Habitat for Humanity Prince William County. Habitat’s first ReStore has been in operation since 2004 and is located at 10159 Hastings Drive in Manassas.

The Woodbridge ReStore will stock all of the same items that shoppers have come to expect at the Manassas store. The Manassas ReStore will also be open during the Grand Opening on Saturday, October 21.