News Dale City deck fire extinguished with garden hose
From County of Prince William Department of Fire & Rescue:
On Saturday, October 7th at 6:48 p.m., fire and rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a single family home located in the 5600 block of Roundtree Drive in Dale City.
Upon arrival, fire and rescue units discovered a deck fire that had been extinguished. Firefighters were informed that a neighbor observed a fire on the homeowner’s deck; they immediately called 911 and began extinguishing the fire with a garden hose.
No injuries reported.
The home sustained minimal damage estimated at $5,000. The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
