Menu
Woodbridge
82°
Partly Cloudy
Feels like: 87°F
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 65%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Covering the Greater Prince William County, Virginia Area

News
Charges filed in fatal crash that claimed the life of a Woodbridge man

by Potomac Local on October 10, 2017 at 2:41 pm Leave a Comment

From police: 

Fatal Crash Investigation *ARREST – On October 6, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit obtained a warrant for the arrest of the driver of the 1997 Ford F350 which was involved in the fatal crash that occurred in the 9300 block of Brentsville Rd in Manassas on September 29. The accused, identified as Robert Lee EASTON III, was arrested without incident that evening. The investigation continues.
Arrested on October 6:

Robert Lee EASTON III, 35, of 12615 Izaak Walton Dr in Bristow
Charged with involuntary manslaughter
Court date: December 20, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Crime, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...