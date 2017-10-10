News Charges filed in fatal crash that claimed the life of a Woodbridge man
From police:
Send news and photos to Potomac LocalFatal Crash Investigation *ARREST – On October 6, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit obtained a warrant for the arrest of the driver of the 1997 Ford F350 which was involved in the fatal crash that occurred in the 9300 block of Brentsville Rd in Manassas on September 29. The accused, identified as Robert Lee EASTON III, was arrested without incident that evening. The investigation continues.Arrested on October 6:
Robert Lee EASTON III, 35, of 12615 Izaak Walton Dr in Bristow
Charged with involuntary manslaughter
Court date: December 20, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
