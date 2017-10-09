News ‘The search uncovered approximately 40 pounds of marijuana, 19 firearms and $7500 in cash.’
From the Stafford sheriff’s office:
From the Stafford sheriff's office:
After a month-long investigation led by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, an Orange County man was taken into custody this week, and 40 pounds of marijuana and 19 firearms were seized during a search of his residence.
On October 4, 2017 at approximately 6:05pm, James Adam Cooper, 38, of Locust Grove, was pulled over on Route 17 by Stafford deputies. A canine search of his vehicle revealed two pounds of marijuana and a small sum of money. The traffic stop led to the subsequent investigation of Cooper’s residence.
Stafford investigators and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation of Cooper’s residence in the Wilderness Shores area of Orange County. The search uncovered approximately 40 pounds of marijuana, 19 firearms and $7500 in cash.
Stafford investigators believe the marijuana was trafficked from Oregon.
“This is a perfect example of the importance of working together and strengthening bonds with our law enforcement partners to keep the community safe,” Stafford Sheriff David P. Decatur said. “The outstanding work of our narcotics unit coupled with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office led to the success of this investigation.”
Cooper was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges unrelated to the search of his residence. He was released on October 5, and will be formally charged in Orange County at a later date.
