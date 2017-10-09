‘Manassas one of America’s most tourist-friendly cities,’ according to Expedia

From a press release:

Expedia.com, a major travel websites, named the City of Manassas one of America’s most tourist-friendly cities. Criteria for this designation were: helpful tourism board; things to do; quantity/quality of hotel options; access to an airport or major transit center; city/discovery tours; and amenities and weather ratings.

On a scale of one to five star ratings, the City of Manassas scored five stars in amenities, and scored highly in other areas as well. On expedia.com, the City of Manassas is described as:

“Thirty miles from Washington, D.C., and surrounded by nature, Manassas is happily situated for tourists who like to explore. The Manassas Museum System offers tours for the knowledge-thirsty, while just plain thirst is quelled at family-run BadWolf Brewing Company, where the atmosphere is way friendlier than the name suggests. Get your days going at cozy Jirani Coffeehouse, complete with an in-house library. Visiting in fall? Take the family to nearby Cox Farms for the Fall Festival and meet the locals (and a few llamas, rabbits, chickens, and goats). Back in town, fill up at Okra’s Cajun Creole and see a show at Hylton Performing Arts Center.”

“We are thrilled to receive this designation,” said City Manager W. Patrick Pate. “The City, with our tourism partners and businesses, work hard to create the events and amenities that make our City welcoming to both residents and visitors.”