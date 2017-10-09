Good Morning Prince William – Project Mend-a-House is looking for volunteer leaders for their Chronic Disease Self-Management Program and Live Well with Diabetes Program. You don’t need instructional or healthcare experience. Great training is provided to booster your good listening and facilitating skills. Please call Martha at (571) 264-8559 to learn more.

· Prince William Free Clinic needs volunteers to pick up food donations at area businesses for distribution to their patients with food insecurity. It just takes a few hours a month to give hope to those in need. Please email JQ at: jq.mcmillion@pwafc.org to learn more.

· Prince William SPCA is collecting pet foods to support ACTS Operation Turkey. This is a great event for kids, families and all other who love their pets. Donation box flyers and information sheets can be found at: pwspca.org/pet-food-drive.

· Literacy Volunteers of America are having their next volunteer tutor training on Saturday November 4th and 18th. This program works one on one with adults and no experience is needed as your will receive all the training needed to make a significant difference in a person life. Please visit their website at: lvapw.org to learn more.

· The Manassas Christmas Parade needs volunteer marshals to help on Saturday December 2nd. This is a super fun event kicks off the 2017 Holiday Season in Old Town Manassas. It’s just a couple of hours in the morning that is sure to put you in the spirit! Please email Nora to learn more at: nora@greenteaminc.com.

· Come join our Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift program for needy kids. This super fun event is Saturday October 28th at 7pm at the Manassas Moose Lodge. Tickets are just $35 and include dinner, specialty drink, cash bar and Livin’ the Dream live band. Grab a costume and your friends for a fun time and for a great cause. Tickets can be bought online at: volunteerprincewilliam.org.

· Operation Turkey has kicked off their 2017 season! Gather your friends, family and colleagues to do a food drive to share the holiday spirit with needy families throughout the community. SERVE in Manassas and ACTS in Dumfries are collecting food for these holiday baskets. Items needed include canned vegetables, stuffing, gravy, cranberry, sweet potatoes, bisquick, cornbread/muffin mixes, pumpkin, rice, dry beans, soup, pasta, and any other staple item you can think of. Drop off in Manassas is the Manassas Adventist Prep School on November 11, 16 and 17. Drop off in Dumfries at the ACTS Family Center until October 13th. Both of these fabulous agencies also collect grocery gift cards and cash donation to provide the meat of their choice. It doesn’t get any better than this!

· PW Health District is having their next volunteer information meeting on October 24th 10am-12pm at the Kao Circle office in Manassas. Please RSVP to bisrat.tesfagiorgis@vdh.virginia.gov.

· Prudential Spirit of Community Awards invites teens in grades 5-12 to apply for this wonderful volunteer recognition event. Please spread the word to super volunteers doing amazing work in our community. You can apply online at: spirit.prudential.com

· Our Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is still looking for volunteer presenters age 55+ to teach 4th grade children the life skills to keep them safe alone and safe at home. Volunteers must be available during school hours. This fun curriculum is very interactive and of course the kids are very fun. Training is provided; please call Jan to learn more at 571-292-5307 to be part of the RSVP team.

· The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign starting November 11th through December 23rd at lots of location throughout the community. Please call Lt. Ramos at (703) 580-8991 to learn more.

· The Empty Bowls Concert event to support all the great work at the SERVE Campus in Manassas is Sunday October 22nd, 2-5pm at Uptown Alley. This fun, family event includes soup, salad, bread, beverage, live music and a handmade glazed bowl. Tickets can be purchased on line at: www.nvfs.org

· Prince William County celebrates America Recycles Day on October 14, 10am-2pm at the County Landfill. This year’s theme is “Recycling Matters” and the event will focus on the importance of waste reduction, recycling and buying recycled products. Entertainment, games and fun for the kids will make for a great family event! Volunteers are needed to help throughout the event. Please call (571) 285-3772 to register. You can also visit pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling to learn more about the event.

· Think cool fall weather! Mark your calendar for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday October 21st at the Harris Pavilion. Volunteers are needed with event set-up, clean-up, refreshments, route monitoring and much more. Please email Ben at: bedonnelly@alz.org to learn more.

· The Heart Walk is Saturday November 4th on the National Mall in DC. Walkers and volunteers are needed. Please visit www.greaterwashingtonheartwalk.org to learn more.

· The next community shred event is Saturday October 28th for residents only at either the landfill site or the Balls Ford Yard Waste site from 9am-1pm.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.