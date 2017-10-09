This summer, we first told you about improvements coming to Byrd Park in Manassas.

City officials cut a ribbon, heralding the end of a $150,000 capital improvement project at the park.

Park improvements include a new playground suitable for all ages featuring the cozy cocoon, funnel tunnel, tube slide, rocking turtle, music panel and more. The Cozy Cocoon is specially designed for children with autism with features like a space to escape overstimulation and windows on both sides for adult supervision. This is the second cozy cocoon in the City.

Along with new play equipment, the basketball, roller hockey, and Bankshot basketball courts were resurfaced and repainted. Bankshot basketball is designed to encourage players to play with, not against, others. This is a non-running, non-exclusionary sport that accommodates wheelchair players, the physically and cognitively challenged and anyone else who wishes to play.

A new sail shade was added near the concession stand for picnics and shade.

Other park improvements include:

Two new picnic tables

Six new benches

Seventeen new trash/recycling receptacles

Refurbished basketball posts, backboards, and nets

Refreshed picnic pavilion; and a grill

The project included removal of hazardous trees, repairs around the courts, a refreshed parking lot; and flyer holders in the park restrooms for City of Manassas events.

Two Girl Scout troops, Troops 6848 and 4413, have adopted the park to keep it clean and have just recommitted for two more years.