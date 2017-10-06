Value-oriented retailer, Ollie’s, coming to Manaport Plaza

“We buy bargains and sell cheap” is the business approach for Ollies, according to company spokesperson Jerry Altland.

Come Nov. 1, Ollies will be opening a 25,000 square foot store at Manaport Plaza at Sudley and Rixlew Roads, across from Manassas Mall.

Ollie’s, in business for over 35 years, is a value-oriented retailer, offering 30 to 70 percent off retail prices for all manner of goods, according to Atland.

Ollies will be hiring 40 to 50 people for its opening. will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The stores will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.