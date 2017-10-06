Suspect apprehended in stabbing incident on White Oak Road

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a suspect involved in a stabbing incident that occurred on Wednesday night at the 7-Eleven located at 324 White Oak Road.

On October 4, 2017 at approximately 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call in reference to a fight between two males at the convenience store. When deputies arrived, they observed a male, later identified as Keshon Brown, 20, standing next to a Volvo sedan. Brown told the deputies he had stabbed a male, Jarred Bennett, 18.

A witness told the deputies that she believed Bennett met Brown at the 7-Eleven to discuss $20 that Brown owed Bennett. They began arguing and Brown punched Bennett at least twice in the face and head area. Bennett then punched Brown and pushed him approximately 20 yards into a fuel pump. Bennett lifted his arms and realized he had been stabbed and was bleeding from his left side.

Bennett was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to Mary Washington Hospital for what deputies believe is a non-life threatening injury. He was later released from the hospital. The deputies took Brown into custody and obtained a warrant for malicious wounding.

Brown is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.