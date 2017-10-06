News ‘Mako, a five year veteran of the Manassas City Police K9 Unit’ dies
From police:
The Manassas City Police Department regrets to announce the death of retired K9 Mako, a five year veteran of the Manassas City Police K9 Unit. Mako worked a quality career, certified in patrol tactics and narcotic detection, before retiring in May 2013.
Mako passed away peacefully yesterday of natural causes at the home of his handler, MCPD Officer Russ McAndrews. The Manassas City Police Department asks that the community hold the McAndrews family in its thoughts and prayers.
