From police:

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On October 5 at 11:03PM, officers responded to the Liberty service station located at 3511 James Madison Hwy in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the victims, a 55-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman both of Berrymill, reported to police that they were retrieving property from their vehicle which they had towed to the service station earlier that week. At some point, the business owner, later identified as the accused, arrived in his vehicle and became involved in a verbal altercation with the victims. During the encounter, the accused brandished a handgun and fired one round into the air. The victims fled the area and contacted police. When officers arrived and made contact with the accused, officers observed drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view in his vehicle. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident. No injuries or property damage were reported. A shell casing and two handguns were recovered.

Arrested on October 6:

Omar Ali AWAD, 52, of 4580 Lawnvale Dr in Gainesville

Charged with and reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession a controlled substance, and possession of a scheduled I or II narcotic

Court Date: December 5, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond