News Calico Jacks ‘planning a mid-October move’
Calico Jacks in Downtown Manassas is moving to the corner of Cente and Battle streets, at 9115 Center Street.
From an email:
We’re very excited. We’re planning a mid-October move. The lease at our current Battle Street location is up in November, so when we heard the beautiful building was available we jumped at the chance to get in.
It’s an amazing location and I love the building’s history. The move will give us more space to add several new handcrafted items from local artisans as well as the expansion of our own products.
We’d like to give a BIG thank you to our wonderful loyal customers. When we made the announcement, many of them reached out offering to help us with the move. We love being a part of the historic Manassas community!
The new space was recently vacated by Cutrate Barbershop.
Built in 1910 and valued at $157,500, the building is considered one of the most visible retail buildings in Downtown Manassas.
With the recent closures of the barbershop, and Malones restaurant, we hear there is a lot of shuffling of small businesses happening in Downtown. If you’re opening a new business in Downtown Manassas (or anywhere in our coverage area, for that matter), send us an email with details and a photo of your storefront and let our readers know.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
