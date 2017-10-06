A group of eight business owners gathered at CENTERFUSE on Friday afternoon to discuss the future of Manassas.

Among the things most said they liked about the city, “the reliable electricity,” said Delegate Jackson Miller (R-Manassas) who also owns Crossroads Realtors in the city’s downtown.

“If the power does go out, it’s usually because of a squirrel, and it’s only out for 30 minutes,” said Manassas Community Development Director Liz-Via Gossman, who led the exchange.

The topics ranged from development to affordable housing. Some in the group said they don’t want to see more apartments and condos built in the city.

Others advocated for condos that sell for $350,000 and above.

“I see Manassas looking more and more like Clarendon in Arlington,” said one man.

Miller said Manassas has its fair share of affordable housing, and that it doesn’t need anymore. He said the city should not attract any more government-subsidized housing to include Section 8, voucher programs, or tax credit housing.

Others who spoke said the reputation of the city’s school system and higher tax rates force those relocating to the area to settle outside the city limits in places like Brentsville, Haymarket, and Gainesville.

Miller, a Realtor, agreed. “I’m glad you said that, so I’m not the only one saying that,” he told a woman who informed the group she chose a home in Gainesville over Manassas.

“The schools in western Prince William are always highly rated,” she said.

Others suggested the city do more to encourage healthy eating and exercise. Another suggestion: installing new wayfinding signage so drivers can find their way to Downtown Manassas from area artery roads like Prince William Parkway and Route 234.

Friday’s roundtable was part of a series of community conversations city staff are holding as part of an ongoing sampling of public opinion. A final report on the city’s listening tour that has taken place over summer and fall will be presented at Baldwin Intermediate School on Nov. 20.