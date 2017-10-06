At Manassas Museum, ‘a witness who stated a male subject pointed a firearm at him’

From police:

Hit and Run

At approximately 12:20 a.m. on October 4, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to the intersection of Liberia Ave and Centreville Road for a report of a hit and run. The victim told police the suspect vehicle struck her vehicle in the rear, and then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was reported to be dark in color, possibly a Chevrolet.

Pedestrian Struck

At approximately 6:26 p.m. on October 3, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to the intersection of Godwin Drive at Nokesville Road for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Through investigation it was determined the victim was walking in the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was flown to a local area hospital. There were no charges filed against the driver.

Possession of a Firearm -**Arrest**

At approximately 12:59 p.m. on September 29, 2017, the Manassas City Police Department responded to 9101 Prince William Street, the Manassas Museum, for a report of a group of individuals loitering in the area. On scene, police spoke with a witness who stated a male subject pointed a firearm at him. Officers identified a 15-year-old resident of Manassas as the suspect. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm and other unrelated charges.