Novant Health UVA Health System seeks health grant applications

The Novant Health UVA Health System is set to award $50,000 in grants.
From a press release:
Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center Foundation is seeking proposals from community nonprofit organizations that are working to improve the health of low-income and at-risk populations in greater Prince William County. Grant awards range from $1,000 to $20,000.
“At Novant Health UVA Health System, we believe in our role as a good corporate citizen,” said Kelly Persons, director, Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center Foundation. “We recognize how important it is to work with local agencies and organizations to make our community a better place to live and work.”
The foundation is particularly interested in nonprofit organizations that address the top four significant health priorities identified in its 2016 community health needs assessment. Those areas include:
Diabetes
Obesity
Chronic diseases, including cancer, heart disease and stroke
Mental health, including substance abuse
Organizations that apply must hold a 501(c)(3) designation for a minimum of two years and must be in good-standing within the community. Last year’s grant award winners include the Center for the Arts at the Candy Factory and the Prince William Area Free Clinic.
Grant applications for the fall cycle are due Oct. 15, with grant awards announced in December.
To be considered for a grant, applicants must complete an electronic application and submit via email. Contact Kelly Persons, director of Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center Foundation, for an application at klpersons@novanthealth.org or 703-369-8791.
