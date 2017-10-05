News ‘Donut Island’ will offer klobasnek: ‘It’s kind of like pigs in a blanket’
Here’s a tasty bit of news: Sam Hem will open a new doughnut shop on Route 28 in Manassas.
“Donut Island” is located at the intersection of Route 28 and Cockrell Road.
In addition to morning pastries, the shop will offer klobasnek, a popular dish in his native southeast Texas which is bread filled with sausage links, or ground sausage.
“It’s kind of like pigs in a blanket…That’s popular it’s Texas. Now I brought over here so people can enjoy,” said Hem.
Hem hasn’t announced when he will open the store, though it could open as early as this month. When it opens, the store will operate from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, he said.
The shop will open inside what was the old Express Food Mart. The business is also the recipient of a $1,725 facade improvement grant awarded by the city.
About a mile west from Donut Island, Paradise Donuts tried to make a go of it in 2015 before it closed the same year.
