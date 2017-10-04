News Who remembers the Potomac Mills of the 1990s?
These memories are posted to the Potomac Mills mall Facebook page and capture scenes of the mall in the 1990s.
In 1996, the mall was Virginia’s largest tourist attraction.
When Potomac Mills opened in 1985, it was home to the first IKEA store in the U.S.
It’s still located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: The Beginning
September 28, 2017
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017