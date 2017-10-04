Potomac Local
News
Who remembers the Potomac Mills of the 1990s?

by Potomac Local on October 4, 2017 at 10:00 am Leave a Comment

These memories are posted to the Potomac Mills mall Facebook page and capture scenes of the mall in the 1990s. 

In 1996, the mall was Virginia’s largest tourist attraction. 

When Potomac Mills opened in 1985, it was home to the first IKEA store in the U.S.

It’s still located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge.

 

