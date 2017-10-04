From a press release:

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a driveway repair scam that occurred in early September. Irvin Grady, 61, is wanted for allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses from an elderly woman at her home in the Falmouth area.

On September 9, 2017 at approximately 11:30am, a deputy was dispatched to the home of a 73-year-old woman who said Grady came to her door on September 4, 2017 at approximately 1:00pm and asked if she wanted her driveway resealed. She requested an estimate, and Grady told her he could not give her one because he did not know the cost of materials. She agreed to have the work done.

Grady returned on September 5, 2017 at 11:30 am and began working. He finished around 1:30pm and told the victim it would cost $4800. She signed a contract, which she never received a copy of, and was given a business card for Black Top Plus Paving and Sealing. She wrote a check to Grady, who told her to make it out to him and not the company, and he cashed it on September 6, 2017.

The deputy said he observed a number of cracks in the driveway and it appeared to be spray-painted.

The resident called the owner of the company, Delmer Grady Jr., to see if they would refund some of the money or fix the job. Delmer informed her that Irvin does not work for the company and that he had been attempting to do business under his company name for the past two years.

Delmer told a detective with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office that Irvin is his uncle and he had never been employed by Delmer.

On September 21, 2017, warrants charging Irvin Grady with Obtaining Money by False Pretenses and Impersonating a Contractor were obtained along with a summons charging Soliciting Without a Permit. Grady’s location is unknown and Extradition East of the Mississippi was requested.