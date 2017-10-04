News Donations now accepted ahead of Habitat for Humanity Re-Store opening
WOODBRIDGE — A new Habitat for Humanity Re-Store — the first in Woodbridge — is now accepting donations.
Located off of Prince William Parkway, this is the second Habitat for Humanity store in the Prince William County region. The first opened last year on Hastings Drive in Manassas.
Both stores were once Food Lion grocery stores.
While we don’t yet know on which date the new store will open, Habitat for Humanity Prince William County Director Traci DeGroat tell us “We hope to have more news about our Certificate of Occupancy in a couple days and then we can decide on a store opening date.”
From a press release:
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore – Woodbridge location has received the necessary permits to allow it to stock the store for opening. Unlike other stores that buy merchandise to sell, the ReStore relies on donations of inventory from businesses, homeowners and renters.
The ReStore accepts donations of new and gently used household items and building materials such as furniture, appliances, cabinetry, windows, hardware, lumber, tools, flooring, lighting, home décor and more. All donations are tax-deductible as the ReStore is operated by Habitat for Humanity Prince William County, a 501(c)3 charity. The donated items are sold to the general public at 40% – 90% off retail prices. Funds raised from the sale of merchandise at the ReStore help Habitat for Humanity build and repair homes in partnership with families who need safe and affordable housing.
“It’s fall and it’s probably about the time you’re thinking of cleaning, remodeling and redecorating for the holidays. We want to encourage you to donate your gently used items to the ReStore,” said Sam Druetzler, Operations Director for Habitat for Humanity Prince William County. “Donating to the ReStore keeps those items out of the landfill, someone gets a good deal when they repurpose the item and it’s all a great way to support families in the community through Habitat.”
Traci DeGroat, President/CEO, added: “We are currently raising funds to help us stop plumbing leaks at a home in Manassas, do an extensive repair for a Veteran in Gainesville, and rehab two houses with families who would like to become homeowners. We’re excited to open the doors of the ReStore in Woodbridge so that we can expand the number of families we’re able to help in the coming years.” Habitat for Humanity Prince William County has operated a ReStore in Manassas since 2004. It is located at 10159 Hastings Drive, at the corner of Dumfries Road and the Hastings. The Woodbridge ReStore will be a second location.
The Woodbridge ReStore is located at 14055 Noblewood Plaza, at the corner of Minniville Road and the Prince William Parkway, next to BJs. ReStore staff will be on site to accept donations in the coming weeks from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. If donors have large items they cannot bring in themselves, they can schedule a pickup for a later time. Call 703-369-6145 or e-mail restore@habitatpwc.org to schedule a pickup.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity Prince William County and its programs, including the ReStore, call 703-369-6708 or e-mail info@habitatpwc.org.
