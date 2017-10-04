Donations now accepted ahead of Habitat for Humanity Re-Store opening

WOODBRIDGE — A new Habitat for Humanity Re-Store — the first in Woodbridge — is now accepting donations.

Located off of Prince William Parkway, this is the second Habitat for Humanity store in the Prince William County region. The first opened last year on Hastings Drive in Manassas.

Both stores were once Food Lion grocery stores.

While we don’t yet know on which date the new store will open, Habitat for Humanity Prince William County Director Traci DeGroat tell us “We hope to have more news about our Certificate of Occupancy in a couple days and then we can decide on a store opening date.”

