Vote for these guys, says Prince William Chamber

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee made its endorsements in this year’s local House of Delegates races.

Voters will head to the polls Nov. 7.

From a press release:

The Prince William Chamber Political Action Committee, the political arm of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, announced its endorsements of candidates for the Virginia General Assembly:

31st House District – Scott Lingamfelter

40th House District – Tim Hugo

50th House District – Jackson Miller

51st House District – Richard Anderson

52nd House District – Luke Torian

87th House District – John Bell

Candidate endorsements were determined through a questionnaire and interview process along with an evaluation and comparative analysis of the policy platforms and records of each individual as they related to that of the region’s business community.

“The Chamber PAC is proud to support the above list of candidates. These endorsements were earned through demonstrated leadership and responsiveness to those issues of importance to the Chamber and its member businesses,” said Brian Gordon, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Apartment and Office Building Association (AOBA) of Metropolitan Washington, and the Chairman of the Prince William Chamber PAC. “Their collective record of advocacy and action in the legislative arena has served to bolster the local economy and we look forward to continuing to work side by side with these leaders in Richmond toward our shared objective of improving the local business climate.”

About the Prince William Chamber PAC:

The Prince William Chamber PAC was started in 2014 by members of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce to support candidates and elected officials dedicated to improving the Commonwealth’s business climate and supporting the Prince William area business community.