News Vote for these guys, says Prince William Chamber
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee made its endorsements in this year’s local House of Delegates races.
Voters will head to the polls Nov. 7.
From a press release:
The Prince William Chamber Political Action Committee, the political arm of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, announced its endorsements of candidates for the Virginia General Assembly:
31st House District – Scott Lingamfelter
40th House District – Tim Hugo
50th House District – Jackson Miller
51st House District – Richard Anderson
52nd House District – Luke Torian
87th House District – John Bell
Candidate endorsements were determined through a questionnaire and interview process along with an evaluation and comparative analysis of the policy platforms and records of each individual as they related to that of the region’s business community.
“The Chamber PAC is proud to support the above list of candidates. These endorsements were earned through demonstrated leadership and responsiveness to those issues of importance to the Chamber and its member businesses,” said Brian Gordon, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Apartment and Office Building Association (AOBA) of Metropolitan Washington, and the Chairman of the Prince William Chamber PAC. “Their collective record of advocacy and action in the legislative arena has served to bolster the local economy and we look forward to continuing to work side by side with these leaders in Richmond toward our shared objective of improving the local business climate.”
###
About the Prince William Chamber PAC:
The Prince William Chamber PAC was started in 2014 by members of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce to support candidates and elected officials dedicated to improving the Commonwealth’s business climate and supporting the Prince William area business community.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: The Beginning
September 28, 2017
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017