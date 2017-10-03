Sheetz opens Bristow store, renovates Haymarket location

A new Sheetz gas station is open in Bristow, while a Sheetz in Haymarket (the first Sheetz to be built in Prince William County in the mid-1990s) is being renovated.

The Bristow store, located at 11627 Nokesville Road, is 6,478 sq. feet with indoor and outdoor seating. It has the ability to fuel 12 vehicles at one time.

The interior construction at the Haymarket store, located at 15315 Washington St., wrapped up last week. That is also a 6,479 sq. foot store location with indoor/outdoor seating. Work is currently being done at gas pumps at that store. Work on the pumps is projected to wrap up in late November, and when completed, 20 cars will be able to fuel at the same time.