Headed to Fredericksburg overnight Thursday?

From a press release:

The Interstate 95 southbound exit ramp to Route 3 westbound at Exit 130B in Fredericksburg will be closed for several hours early Thursday morning to allow crews to remove overhead signs.

The ramp will be closed from midnight to 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

I-95 southbound traffic seeking to access Route 3 westbound will be detoured to Exit 130A to Route 3 eastbound, then directed to make a U-turn at Gateway Boulevard to Route 3 westbound. The ramp will reopen at 3 a.m. Thursday.

A single lane will remain closed on the exit ramp through 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Message boards and additional signs will notify motorists of the detour and guide them along the alternate route.

Overhead signs are being removed as part of the ongoing I-95 Safety Improvements Project at Route 3. Additional lane closures are scheduled this week at the following dates and times:

Additional Lane Closures:

Route 3 Westbound: Wednesday – Friday, 10 p.m. ?? 9 a.m.

10 p.m. – one lane closed

Midnight –7 a.m. – two lanes closed

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – one lane closed Thursday and Friday morning

Construction is underway to improve safety at the Exit 130 (Route 3) interchange in Fredericksburg.

This project will enhance safety by reducing vehicle merging and weaving that can lead to crashes, injuries and congestion on Route 3 and I-95. These improvements are designed to lower the crash risk by eliminating conflict points where vehicles currently merge.