From police:

Pedestrian Struck

At approximately 8:10 p.m. on October 2, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to the intersection of Hastings Dr and Dumfries Rd for a report of an accident with injuries involving a pedestrian. On scene police located an adult male victim who sustained severe injuries. The investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing Dumfries Rd outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle travelling south on Dumfries Rd. The vehicle travelling on Dumfries Rd had a green light and was travelling at or below the posted 35 mph speed limit. The victim, a 19-year-old resident of Manassas, was flown to a local area hospital. No charges have been filed. Investigation is ongoing.

Robbery – Arrest

At approximately 3:58 p.m. on October 2, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to the 9200 block of Byrd Drive for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers met with the male victim who stated the suspect assaulted him and took his jewelry. The suspect, who was later identified as Michael TIBBS, a 34-year-old resident of Manassas, was located near the scene and arrested without incident and charged with robbery. The victim sustained minor injuries.