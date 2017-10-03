On a daily basis, the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center strives to meet the needs of the community as the destination for lifelong health and wellness, fitness, recreation, and athletics. In celebration of the community and the facility’s members, the Freedom Center will host an annual celebration October 23-29, 2017.

This annual event in Manassas will feature daily membership specials, special group exercise classes, family events and more! Daily admission will be discounted to $5 a day with a special each day for free admission. Free admission will be granted with ID on Monday for Emergency Services Personnel, on Tuesday for anyone showing his/her team pride with a jersey,

In addition to the daily specials, there will be raffles and giveaways, complimentary snacks available, Zumba Party, Hip Hop Dance party, Novant DEXA screenings, a seminar from A Balanced Life, “Dining Out Made Easy: Tips to Making Healthy Choices” and more throughout the week.

Friday evening the Freedom Center will celebrate the families of the facility and the community by facilitating Family Fun Night. The evening will celebrate the fall season with a pumpkin patch in the pool! For only $3 (pre-registered) participants can enjoy finding their perfect pumpkin in the pool, followed by Spooky Family Aqua Zumba and pool family fun.

Community Appreciation Week is enjoyed by members of the facility and community, as well as the staff of the Freedom Center. The Freedom Center invites all to enjoy one more aspect of the upcoming event.

For more information, visit freedom-center.com/about/community-appreciation-week.