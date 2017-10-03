News Firearm brandished after argument outside Cheesecake Factory
From police:
Brandishing of a Firearm – On September 25 at 4:20PM, officers responded to the Cheesecake Factory located at 2708 Potomac Mills Cir in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed that an unknown male was involved in a verbal altercation with a restaurant employee.
The male went outside and was followed by another restaurant employee. During the encounter outside, a vehicle approached the employee and a passenger brandished a firearm at him. The male eventually got into the vehicle and fled the area. No injuries were reported. There is no suspect description available at this time.
