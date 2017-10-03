News Dumfries gets nearly $10,000 in emergency equipment from Firehouse Subs
DUMFRIES — Police in Dumfries will receive a donation of emergency equipment from Firehouse Subs during a special ceremony on Thursday.
The town is one of the multiple jurisdictions that received donations of equipment from the restaurant chain A dedication ceremony will take place at a Firehouse Subs at 13305 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.
From a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Town of Dumfries Police Department received two automated external defibrillators (AEDs), 14 first aid kits, 14 trauma kits, 14 seatbelt cutters and two breaching tools, entry kits and flashlights worth a combined $8,263. The awarded AEDs will be placed into police cruisers, helping ensure the department is prepared to provide medical assistance if an individual goes into cardiac arrest.
The remaining equipment will provide officers with necessary first aid supplies during medical emergencies, which accounts for 37 percent of the department’s calls.
“This grant is a great opportunity for a smaller police department like the Town of Dumfries,” said Town of Dumfries Police Department Chief Nicholas Esposito. “We desperately need equipment that will help us render aid to the public, as well as keep our officers safe. This equipment will help us respond to individuals in a much faster way than we could before. We will also be able to administer first aid while waiting for medical staff to assist. This grant is a great success for not only the Police Department, but for the residents of the Town of Dumfries as well.”
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: The Beginning
September 28, 2017
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017