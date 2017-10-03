2-million gallon water tank near Potomac Mills is getting a face lift

WOODBRIDGE — The Prince William County Service Authority has 23 water tanks in its system.

This month, it is rehabilitating a tank built in 1999 near Potomac Mills mall on Shoppers Best Way in Woodbridge.

Our Q and A with the Service Authority:

What is the cost?

The range to recondition/ rehab the tanks is estimated cost $500,000 to $1.4 million per tank. The Potomac Mills will have an estimated cost of $1.1 million to rehabilitate.

Why is the work being done?

We believe it will pay dividends in the long run in the form of better water quality and will extend the useful life of the tank. Each rehab includes a washout, any needed metal repairs or upgrades to enhance safety, painting of the exterior and the interior of the tank and a visual inspection and disinfection of the structure prior to putting it back in service. The interior washout also helps the removal any mud, silt and other debris inside the tank to enhance water quality.

Is there a rehab schedule for PWCSA tanks? What is the schedule interval?

After the two-year warranty period from the tank rehab, the tank will be visually inspected on an annual basis and every three years the tanks will be inspected, cleaned to remove any mud, silt and debris, disinfected and any needed repairs will be made. We believe that by doing the needed visual inspections, cleaning and repairs, we are able to monitor the health of the tanks to extend their longevity and provide better water quality to our customers.

Which will be rehabilitated next?

Gainesville Tank located off Limestone Drive in Gainesville and Interstate Tank located off of Interstate Drive in Dumfries.