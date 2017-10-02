Vigil for teen shot, killed planned outside government center

There’s going to be a vigil outside the Prince William County Government Center on Tuesday afternoon following the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy by a Prince William County Police officer last month.

The vigil takes place at 5:30 p.m. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors is set to meet at 2 p.m. inside the government center.

Tomorrow night there is a VIGIL TO REMEMBER RUBEN URBINA. The Urbina family and the Prince William County community will come together to remember the life of Ruben Urbina, a 15 year old shot and killed by Prince William County Police When: Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 5:30 PM EST Where: McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Who: The Urbina family, community members of Prince William County, La ColectiVA, CASA of Virginia, Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Northern Virginia On September 15, 2017 15 year-old, Ruben Urbina, was killed by a Prince William County police officer outside of his home in Haymarket, Virginia. The Urbina family, along with community members and organizations will hold a vigil… The vigil will be held in front of the McCoart Administration Building in lead up to the Board of Supervisors meeting that evening. The Urbina family and the Prince William County community want justice for Ruben to make sure that no other family ever has to experience such a tragic loss.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of Hartzell Hill Lane in Haymarket on the day Urbina was shot and killed for a possible hostage situation.

Details from the police department on the day of the incident: