News Vigil for teen shot, killed planned outside government center
There’s going to be a vigil outside the Prince William County Government Center on Tuesday afternoon following the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy by a Prince William County Police officer last month.
The vigil takes place at 5:30 p.m. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors is set to meet at 2 p.m. inside the government center.
From an email:
Tomorrow night there is a VIGIL TO REMEMBER RUBEN URBINA.The Urbina family and the Prince William County community will come together to remember the life of Ruben Urbina, a 15 year old shot and killed by Prince William County PoliceWhen: Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 5:30 PM ESTWhere: McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, VA 22191Who: The Urbina family, community members of Prince William County, La ColectiVA, CASA ofVirginia, Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Northern VirginiaOn September 15, 2017 15 year-old, Ruben Urbina, was killed by a Prince William County police officer outside of his home in Haymarket, Virginia. The Urbina family, along with community members and organizations will hold a vigil…The vigil will be held in front of the McCoart Administration Building in lead up to the Board of Supervisors meeting that evening. The Urbina family and the Prince William County community want justice for Ruben to make sure that no other family ever has to experience such a tragic loss.
As officers were responding, information was received that one of the parties involved had a bomb strapped to his chest and was holding a family member hostage. When officers arrived, they observed a male individual in front of the residence. During the encounter, the individual brandished a crowbar and began walking toward the officers in a threatening manner.
The officers gave the individual multiple commands to drop the crowbar which he refused. At that point, one of the officers fired their Department issued weapon towards the individual, striking him in the upper body. Officers provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived.
The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
More: Police shooting death of 15-year-old Haymarket teen ruled justified
