MANASSAS — Representatives from People, Inc. is in talks with Manassas officials to build 31 new low-income homes.

The new homes would sit on 1.5 acres of land at 9511 Prince William Street, near Downtown Manassas. The land is the current home of an American Legion post.

If the new homes are built, People, Inc. wants them to go to veterans.

“We would like to give a leasing preference to veterans, but the

exact mechanism of how that work has not been decided yet,” said Bryan Ailey, Multi-Family Development Coordinator at People, Inc.

The project is in a conceptual stage, Ailey stresses.

The 31 homes are described as multi-family apartments. A yet-to-be completed market study will give the non-profit a better idea of the housing needs of low-income veterans in the Manassas area, he said.

People Inc. began eying the existing site in late 2016. Ailey said his firm is working with representatives from the American Legion Post 114. If the project is approved, the non-profit will build a new building for the American Legion atop of the existing foundation.

“The post needs a new facility and we want to provide that,” said Ailey.

People Inc. does not seek any financial help from the city to make the concept a reality. A land rezoning will be required for the project to move forward.

Members of the city’s land use committee heard the plans for the first time on Thursday, Sept. 28. The project would need to move forward to the city’s Planning Commission for review.

Here’s the presentation provided to the city’s land use committee:

Photo: A look at other People, Inc. housing projects.