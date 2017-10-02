News Mason-Dixon Cafe opens second location today
STAFFORD — The Mason-Dixon Cafe in Stafford is now open.
This marks the first time the restaurant has expanded to a second location. The company also operates a Mason-Dixon Cafe on Princess Anne Street in Downtown Fredericksburg.
The new Stafford cafe opened its doors at eight o’clock this morning. So far, it’s been steady.
“We didn’t announce a big grand opening because we wanted to ease into it,” said owner Kelly Hunt.
The Staford location offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It will not offer any specials for the first two weeks as cafe employees get used to the new customers, as well as the new restaurant, said Hunt.
Mason-Dixon Cafe in Stafford operates under the same hours as its Fredericksburg counterpart: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The menu is also the same.
Hunt told us this morning that she was excited about the new cafe opening.
“We’re rolling along,” she said.
