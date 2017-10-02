Kline development public hearing deferred ‘to date uncertain or date certain’

MANASSAS — The Prince William County Planning Commission will not hear the Kine Property case on Wednesday as originally scheduled.

The proposed development would bring 400 new homes on 100 acres of land at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Liberia Avenue just outside Manassas.

Those who were going to attend the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 Planning Commission meeting, or will view its upcoming agenda will not that the Kline development remains on the agenda.

From Prince William County Scott Meyer:

The Applicant requested deferral, just before we were about to dispatch our reports for 10/4 Planning Commission. However, since the 10/4 PC public hearing has already been advertised, upon our e-portal/scheduled, and posted with public hearing signs, the Planning Commission still needs to officially take action on the deferral request at the 10/4 meeting. Although we do not know the actual timeframe for when it would go back to PC, it may possibly be as early as November 15th. But, we do not know at this time… It all depends on how it is deferred — to date uncertain or date certain. We are in discussion with the applicant and looking at alternative layouts.

We’ve called the applicant Stanley Martin Homes, left a message and requested a comment. We’ll post here once we receive it.