News It’s the last day to comment on Prince William Forest Park proposed fee increase
Prince William Forest Park wants to raise the fees it charges park visitors.
From an email:
“We are committed to keeping the park affordable, but we also want to provide visitors with the best possible experience,” said Prince William Forest Park Superintendent Tanya Gossett. “The park reinvests revenue from entrance and camping fees directly into its visitor facilities and services – historic cabin camps, picnic pavilions, ranger programs, hiking trails, comfort stations – everything visitors enjoy returning for time and time again.”
Most recently, Prince William Forest Park used fee revenue to upgrade public restrooms, improve the Visitor Center, update camping areas with fire pits and grills, and improve roads and hiking trails. The proposed changes to the park’s fee structure will help the park make infrastructure and amenity improvements at Turkey Run and Oak Ridge campgrounds, such as replacing aging water and sewer lines and adding shower facilities.
Visitors wishing to make comments may send an email to
e-mail us,leave a note on our facebook page at www.facebook.com/prwinps, on twitter @PWForestPark…
We’re told the Public Comment period for the fee increase began on Aug. 25 and was originally slated to end on Sept. 18, but was extended until today.
We learned about the fee increase this morning after we saw this tweet:
The public comment period for the proposed fee increase ends today. Please share your comments via Facebook, Twitter and the park’s website. pic.twitter.com/jNeoDyTLb1
— Pr. Wm. Forest Park (@PWForestPark) October 2, 2017
