News Gainesville under 21 club transitioning to restaurant, comedy venue
GAINESVILLE — That didn’t last long.
Club Eclipse, the only under 21-club in Prince William County, will transition into a restaurant and live comedy venue in the coming weeks.
While a menu has yet to be established, drinks will also be served once the transition is complete.
Eclipse opened about three months ago, and, so far, the attendance has been disappointing.
“The kids aren’t’ showing up,” said owner Jason Flis.
And that has left Flis and his team scratching their heads. The establishment opened and catered to teens, and had multiple security guards, a dress code, and drug-sniffing dogs on site, he said.
“We don’t know if that was scaring them off,” he added.
Right now, the club is still open for teens and does not yet serve alcoholic drinks. It is the only venue in Prince William County that caters to an under-21 crowd.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: The Beginning
September 28, 2017
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017