News Fire & Rescue Station 26 open and ready for service
From County of Prince William Department of Fire & Rescue:
On Saturday, September 30th, at 6:00 a.m., Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue’s newest station, Station 26, will open for service. Station 26 is located at 5026 Davis Ford Road near the Government Center on Prince William Parkway.
The 18,000 square feet, $11.2 million station has three apparatus bays to house an engine and an Advanced Life Support (ALS) medic unit. In addition, the station will include sleeping quarters, a kitchen, dayroom, physical fitness room, and offices for 27 fire and rescue personnel.
Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin McGee states, “The Davis Ford Road Station will serve the community for many years to come. The team assigned there will be well equipped, allowing for improvement in the performance of their duties and improvement in response times and will ease the burden on existing stations and the communities they serve.”
On Monday, October 16th, at 2:00 p.m., an official grand opening and ribbon cutting is planned in celebration of the new station. The public and media are invited to attend.
First dispatch F&R Station 26/7:25 AM/4100blk Old Bridge Road/for an injury/less than 90 minutes from opening pic.twitter.com/aIAbLRXuzd
— Prince William DFR (@PWCDFR) September 30, 2017
Fire Station 26 “Open for Service” at 6:00 AM today/see prior information. pic.twitter.com/KVt9pD6Dlz
— Prince William DFR (@PWCDFR) September 30, 2017
