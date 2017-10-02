CONFEDERATE FLAG: “take it down” and “racist” spray painted on the base of the pole’

From a press release:

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of vandalism involving a flag pole that flies a large Confederate flag on private property near Interstate 95 in the Falmouth area.

On Sunday, October 1, 2017 at approximately 4:00pm, Deputy George Motley was called to the property and observed “take it down” and “racist” spray painted on the base of the pole. The rope used to hoist the flag was also damaged and rendered useless. It appears there may have been an attempt to remove the plaque on the pole that reads “Virginia.”

The landowner, Hubert Cash, informed the deputy that the pole is owned by the Virginia Flaggers organization and he had agreed to have the flag and pole on his property. The property line and pole itself feature a number of no-trespassing signs.

Cash told the deputy he first noticed the damage at approximately 3:00pm that day and the last time he had seen the pole undamaged was on September 24, 2017. He said he is unaware of who caused the damage, but knows there are a lot of people who do not like the flag.