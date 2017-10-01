News ‘The driver of the 2005 Ford Ranger was eventually flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries’
From Prince William police:
Fatal Crash Investigation – On September 29 at 2:14PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 9300 block of Brentsville Rd in Manassas (20112) to investigate a two vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 1997 Ford F350 was traveling westbound on Brentsville Rd when the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line and collided head on with the driver of a 2005 Ford Ranger who was traveling eastbound on Brentsville Rd. The driver of the 2005 Ford Ranger was eventually flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on September 30. The driver of the Ford F350 was also flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. It is unknown at this time if speed or drug use are factors in this crash. Charges are pending. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The driver of the 2005 Ford Ranger was identified as Terry Lee CUNNINGHAM, Jr., 23, of Woodbridge
The driver of the 1997 Ford F350 was identified as a 35-year-old man of Bristow
