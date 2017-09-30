Potomac Local
‘Fourteen adults and five children have been displaced’

by Manassas Local on September 30, 2017 at 9:24 am Leave a Comment

From an email: 

At 2:57 a.m. City of Manassas Fire and Rescue units responded to a two-alarm fire in the 9000 block of McRae Court.  Upon arrival, units saw fire showing from a middle unit to the rear of the house.  In total, fire damaged three town homes.  Fourteen adults and five children have been displaced.  Currently, the families are attempting to find shelter with friends and family. Fire Marshal Hartnett is on scene.

News, Manassas Local, Breaking News
