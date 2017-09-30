News ‘Fourteen adults and five children have been displaced’
From an email:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
At 2:57 a.m. City of Manassas Fire and Rescue units responded to a two-alarm fire in the 9000 block of McRae Court. Upon arrival, units saw fire showing from a middle unit to the rear of the house. In total, fire damaged three town homes. Fourteen adults and five children have been displaced. Currently, the families are attempting to find shelter with friends and family. Fire Marshal Hartnett is on scene.
