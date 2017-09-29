News ‘I am unable to attend the candidate forum hosted by the PW Committee of 100 on October 6, because I will be at First Friday’
From an email:
“I am unable to attend the candidate forum hosted by the PW Committee of 100 on October 6, because I will be at First Friday in Manassas that evening. First Friday is a great event and tradition where community members come together to support local businesses and spend time in our city’s historic area. As a working father of two and a small business owner myself, I understand how difficult it can be to find time on a Friday night to go to a debate. That is why I will instead be at a free community event open to all, where I can meet with constituents and talk with them one-on-one about the issues they care about. I’d encourage anyone in our community to come out to this great event, and I look forward to meeting residents where it works best for them.” -Jackson H. Miller, Virginia House of Delegates, 50th District
His opponent Democrat Lee Carter posted this to his Facebook page:
And told us:
“I’m happy to respond to any of Miller’s comments, but my other public comments on the debate issue speak for themselves.”
