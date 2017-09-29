Shining Sol Candle Company is celebrating their 1 year retail store anniversary, Friday (Sept 29) -Sunday (October 1). As a way of saying thanks to all of our amazing customers, we have a full-on celebration happening at the store. There are deals, steals, prizes, food, discounts, a raffle, and much more. Some of the fun includes:

With every purchase, customers get to spin our “Wheel of Deals”! Earn discounts, free Shining Sol products, or free prizes from participating

Historic Downtown Manassas businesses (over $1,000 worth of goodies to be given away)!

Every $20 spent in-store or online earns a raffle ticket entry, with the grand prize being a brand new guitar graciously provided by Dean Guitars ($600 value!)

Friday evening is the return of “Make-Your-Own” Candle time, a fan favorite! Make your own candle from 5pm – 9pm.

Saturday features food provided by Okra’s Cajun Creole.

Offer: 3 candle tins for $30.

Offer: 5 wax melts for $25.

Offer: Buy a warmer, get a free wax melt ($5.99 value).

Saturday also features the Steins, Wines and Spirits event happening at Harris Pavilion from 12pm – 5pm.

From the guys who made it happen: