Sponsored Press Release Shining Sol Candle Company is celebrating their 1 year retail store anniversary, Friday, Sept. 29-Sunday. Oct.1
Shining Sol Candle Company is celebrating their 1 year retail store anniversary, Friday (Sept 29) -Sunday (October 1). As a way of saying thanks to all of our amazing customers, we have a full-on celebration happening at the store. There are deals, steals, prizes, food, discounts, a raffle, and much more. Some of the fun includes:
With every purchase, customers get to spin our “Wheel of Deals”! Earn discounts, free Shining Sol products, or free prizes from participating
Historic Downtown Manassas businesses (over $1,000 worth of goodies to be given away)!
Every $20 spent in-store or online earns a raffle ticket entry, with the grand prize being a brand new guitar graciously provided by Dean Guitars ($600 value!)
Friday evening is the return of “Make-Your-Own” Candle time, a fan favorite! Make your own candle from 5pm – 9pm.
Saturday features food provided by Okra’s Cajun Creole.
Offer: 3 candle tins for $30.
Offer: 5 wax melts for $25.
Offer: Buy a warmer, get a free wax melt ($5.99 value).
Saturday also features the Steins, Wines and Spirits event happening at Harris Pavilion from 12pm – 5pm.
From the guys who made it happen:
Pete:“I don’t have the words to explain how thankful I am for the friends we’ve made and customers we have gained in our first year of business in Historic Downtown Manassas. To say all expectations were exceeded is an understatement. Thank you all for getting us to this milestone. I hope we continue to pique the interest of the Historic Downtown district and provide unique products that the community can be as proud of as we are.”Deron:
“I can’t believe it’s been one year already! We’ve met so many awesome people, made lots of new friends, partnered with countless local businesses, and all in a cool little place called Manassas (where Pete and I were born and raised). Our whole crew (Pete, Sara, myself, Elizabeth, Kara, Jen, Tina, Brittany) can’t thank everyone enough for showing us support and shopping with us this past year. We’re going to continue to make great products, support our local community and have a whole lot of fun while doing it all. Small business can be a tough road a lot of times, but you’ve all made it a lot easier with your support and encouragement. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
