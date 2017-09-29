Progress on Route 610 widening: New eastbound lanes open

We spoke with Stafford County Transportation Project Manager Alex Owsiak this week, and he told us the new eastbound lanes of Route 610 in North Stafford opened to traffic.

The new lanes carry drivers past Eustace Road and are part of a $13 million project to widen the portion of Route 610 between Eustace and Onville roads.

When complete, Route 610 will be six lanes — three westbound and three eastbound lanes — between Eustace and Onville, widening it from four lanes.

There’s also The Garrison, a new commercial development that will feature a new Regal Cinemas, and it’s located in the area where the road widening is underway.

The widening project should be complete by October 2018. Most of the lane closures for the project take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. during off-peak travel times.

As part of the project, crews had to relocate utility lines and install new stormwater drainage.

Photo: Mary Davidson