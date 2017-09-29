Potomac Local
Woodbridge
News
Cutrate Barbershop closes is doors

by Manassas Local on September 29, 2017 at 1:00 pm Leave a Comment

We’re told Cutrate Barber Shop closed its doors on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The barbershop was located at the corner of Center and Battle streets in Downtown Manassas. 

We posted about the shop when it opened in 2015.

Craft paper covers the windows.

