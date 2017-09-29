From emails between Manassas Local and city officials:

All of the City bike racks, what they term as “school house bike racks,” are being replaced in our parks and around the City with these more bicycle rider preferred bike racks over the next two years or so. Others will be popping up in convenient locations as budgets allow. These new bike racks not only promote the City’s brand, but also look great and encourages our pedestrian and bike friendly community to explore the City.

Where new bike racks have been—or will be—installed. Cost: $831.00/bike rack

Currently Installed: Harris Pavilion, Stonewall Park Pool, Byrd Park

Future Locations: Manassas Museum

How the new “Manassas” design came about. How the new bike racks fit into the overall park improvement plans.

Have you heard any comments about the new bike rack or other improvements?

Yes, the comments I’ve heard have been positive and pleased with the upgraded style racks. In addition, I’ve heard positive feedback on the improvements at Byrd Park, the Dean Park Skate Park and at the Manassas Museum. The ribbon cutting for Byrd Park is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to join the celebration. Light refreshments will be provided.

Are some improvements like new bike racks in response to citizen comments?

Yes, the improvements are guided by the citizen involvement during the Parks, Culture and Recreation Master Plan. This document includes survey data, input, and outcomes that can be accessed online at http://www.manassascity.org/2014/Parks-Culture-Recreation-Master-Plan