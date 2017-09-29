News Gas leak at Euclid Avenue and Conner Drive
Traffic on Euclid Avenue in Manassas Park was rerouted this afternoon after a gas main sprung a leak.
Repair crews are now on the scene.
From an email:
On Friday, September 29 at approximately 11:39am, the Manassas Park Fire & Rescue and Police Departments were notified of a possible gas leak at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Conner Drive.
Columbia Gas is on scene and they estimate it will take approximately 30 additional minutes to repair.
No evacuations were required and traffic has been rerouted along Euclid Avenue.
