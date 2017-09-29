Firefighters dispatched to fire at Stonewall Middle School

From County of Prince William Department of Fire & Rescue:

On Thursday, September 28th at 7:17 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire located in the 10100 block of Lomond Drive in Manassas.

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews discovered fire in a classroom trailer on the grounds of Stonewall Middle School. Firefighters initiated suppression and immediately extinguished the fire.

No injuries reported.

The trailer sustained moderate damage estimated at $15,000.

The Building Official has posted the structure unsafe.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the origin and cause was electrical and has been determined as accidental.