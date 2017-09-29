Potomac Local
Menu
Woodbridge
74°
Sunny
Feels like: 74°F
Wind: 5mph W
Humidity: 36%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 3
Detailed forecast ▸
Covering the Greater Prince William County, Virginia Area

News
Firefighters dispatched to fire at Stonewall Middle School

by Potomac Local on September 29, 2017 at 2:00 pm Leave a Comment

From County of Prince William Department of Fire & Rescue:

On Thursday, September 28th at 7:17 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire located in the 10100 block of Lomond Drive in Manassas.

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews discovered fire in a classroom trailer on the grounds of Stonewall Middle School. Firefighters initiated suppression and immediately extinguished the fire.

No injuries reported.

The trailer sustained moderate damage estimated at $15,000.

The Building Official has posted the structure unsafe.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the origin and cause was electrical and has been determined as accidental.

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Lake Ridge, Gainesville, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...